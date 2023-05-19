Former Italian Premier Berlusconi leaves hospital after 45 days

MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has been released from a Milan hospital, a month and a half after he was admitted with a lung infection. Berlusconi waved at journalists from behind a closed window as his car drove away from the San Raffaele Hospital. The 86-yeaer-old three-time former premier and media mogul has been treated for chronic leukemia, in addition to the lung infection that landed him in the hospital on April 5.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.