Atomic bomb survivors look to G7 summit in Hiroshima as a ‘sliver of hope’ for nuclear disarmament

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Holding this week’s Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, the site of the world’s first atomic bomb attack, is an attempt by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to promote an anti-nuclear message. For many survivors, it’s also a rare — and possibly final — chance to show the world their desperate efforts to get rid of nuclear weapons. There’s criticism that Kishida’s nuclear disarmament pledge is empty rhetoric. Sueichi Kido, an 83-year-old survivor from Nagasaki, says he doubts if Kishida can convince the three G7 nuclear states to make greater anti-nuclear efforts.

