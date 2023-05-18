Why a government default could be worse than a government shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — All the hand-wringing over a potential government default if Congress doesn’t increase the national debt limit has conjured up images of past government shutdowns. In fact, there’s a big difference between a government default and a government shutdown. The U.S. very well knows what happens in a shutdown — it’s had four of them in the past 30 years. “Essential” work continues — the military stays on guard — but most federal workers stay home. Work piles up in offices, litter in national parks. There’s a lot more uncertainty, though, about what would happen in a default. Officials say it could well have far more wide-ranging and devastating impacts.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.