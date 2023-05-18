White House vows more federal aid to reduce homelessness in 5 cities and California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Five major U.S. cities and the state of California will receive federal help to get unsheltered residents into permanent housing. The plan was launched Thursday and is part of the Biden administration’s larger goal to reduce homelessness 25% by 2025. The White House says the All Inside initiative will partner the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness with state officials in California and local governments in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle and the Phoenix metro area. Officials say the administration will offer “tailored support” for two years to improve efforts toward housing unsheltered people, including embedding a federal official in each area.

