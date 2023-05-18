Skip to Content
Syria’s Assad arrives in Saudi Arabia for regional summit, sealing his return to the Arab fold

By BASSEM MROUE
Associated Press

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad has arrived in Saudi Arabia for his first regional summit in 12 years, sealing his return to the Arab fold. Assad’s visit to Jeddah came a day before an Arab League summit to be held in the Saudi city and two weeks since the 22-member group agreed to reinstate Syria, ending its suspension. Syria’s civil war drew in regional and foreign powers. The host country, Saudi Arabia, was formerly a key backer of armed opposition groups that sought to overthrow Assad’s rule during Syria’s civil war.

