Pick a college bank account as carefully as your college

Your college bank account should have the right set of features for you and minimal fees. But banks that partner with universities can offer costly accounts, so be on the lookout for those. Consider what type of banking institution you prefer, whether that’s a big national bank, credit union or other types. The right account for you likely doesn’t charge you monthly fees or overdraft fees and offers free access to your money in several ways. Check for account security features and any credit cards or other accounts the bank offers.

