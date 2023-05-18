Judge rejects lawsuit by Nantucket residents to block wind turbines, protect right whales

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit brought by Nantucket residents who argue that the planned construction of dozens of wind turbines off the affluent resort island would threaten the survival of endangered Northern Atlantic right whales. Nantucket Residents Against Turbines said Vineyard Wind’s proposed project of some 62 turbines in waters south of the island would disrupt a crucial foraging and nursing area for the dwindling right whale population. Researchers estimate the species numbers only about 340. Vineyard Wind welcomed the decions while Nantucket residents said they are reviewing options. The 800-megawatt Vineyard Wind project is on track to be the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the U.S.

