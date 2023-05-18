Jordan Neely, NYC subway rider choked to death, to be mourned at Manhattan church

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Neely’s chokehold death on the New York City subway set off a debate about vigilantism, homelessness and public safety. On Friday he is being mourned by his family at a church in Harlem. The former Michael Jackson impersonator died May 1 when a fellow subway rider pinned him to the floor of a subway car in a chokehold that lasted several minutes. The fatal struggle was recorded on video by an onlooker who said Neely had been yelling at other passengers as he begged for money, but hadn’t attacked anyone. The eulogy at Neely’s funeral will be delivered by the Rev. Al Sharpton, a noted civil rights activist.

