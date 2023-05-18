Group plans to put legalization of medical marijuana on Nebraska ballot

A group led by a Nebraska state lawmaker plans to again try to put the question of legalizing medical marijuana before state voters in November 2024. It will be the third time Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana try for a medical marijuana petition effort after two previous efforts failed. In 2020, the group came close to placing the issue on the general election ballot after meeting signature requirements, but the state Supreme Court prevented it from going to voters on technical grounds. Last year, organizers failed to collect enough valid signatures in time to get the question on the November ballot. Sen. Anna Wishart, who co-chairs the group, says the majority of Nebraskans support the measure.

