Former FBI employees testify on GOP politicization claims after losing clearances

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several FBI employees accused the bureau of politicization in congressional testimony Thursday, a day after the agency announced two of them had seen their security clearances revoked over concerns about how their views of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capital attack affected their work. The three men who described themselves as whistleblowers alleged overreach and retaliation by the FBI in front of a House panel on what Republicans assert is the “weaponization” of government against conservatives. The probe has been criticized by Democrats who have called it a futile effort by Republicans to avenge the enemies of former President Donald Trump.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press

