Federal appeals court nominee withdraws in rare judicial defeat for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare judicial defeat for President Joe Biden, Michael Delaney is withdrawing his nomination for the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. In a letter sent to the White House on Thursday, Delaney said it is “appropriate for me to withdraw my name.” Delaney’s inability to secure the necessary Democratic votes is partly due to concerns over a legal brief on abortion that he signed as deputy attorney general in New Hampshire. The brief defended a parental notification law in the state. White House spokesman Andrew Bates says Biden “put forward a deeply qualified nominee” and will work with New Hampshire’s two Democratic senators to find a new nominee.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

