7 dead in vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say seven people are dead and others have been hurt in a crash involving two semi trucks and a passenger vehicle on Interstate 5 in an agricultural area between Salem and Eugene. Police say officers responded at about 2:05 p.m. Thursday to the crash near Albany in the northbound lanes of the interstate. Police say seven adults died and multiple people were injured. A witness told the Statesman Journal it appeared the van had been crushed between the two trucks. The cause of the crash is under investigation. State transportation officials said the northbound lanes of I-5 were closed and traffic was being detoured.

