3 former officers indicted in beating of Georgia jail detainee

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — A grand jury in Georgia has indicted three former sheriff’s officers in the beating of a Black jail detainee that was recorded by security cameras. The indictment Wednesday in Camden County charges ex-deputy Ryan Biegel and former jailers Braxton Massey and Mason Garrick with battery and violating their oath of office. Security video from the jail last September showed the white officers rush into the cell of Jarrett Hobbs and begin punching him. All three men were arrested last November. The indictment means a grand jury found sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial. Court records listed defense attorneys only for Massey and Garrick. They did not immediately return email messages seeking comment.

