Tupac Shakur to be honored with a street name in California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The late Tupac Shakur is getting part of an Oakland city street named after him. Oakland City Council voted for the change on Tuesday. The rapper and hip hop artist said the city across the bay from San Francisco is where he got his “game.” A stretch of MacArthur Boulevard by Lake Merritt, where Shakur once lived, will be called Tupac Shakur Way. The name will be in addition to the boulevard’s original name and marked by commemorative plaques and signs. Oakland has honored others with street names, including Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P. Newton and rapper and record producer Too Short.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.