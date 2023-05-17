Russia orders arrest of prominent producer, director who criticized Ukraine war

A Moscow court has ordered the arrest of prominent film producer Alexander Rodnyansky and theater director Ivan Vyrypaev for “spreading false information” about the Russian army. The initial court hearings against Rodnyansky and Vyrypaev were held on April 27, but not reported by the court until Wednesday. According to the court’s press service, Rodnyansky and Vyrypaev, who have left Russia and spoken out against the war in Ukraine, will be placed in custody once Russian authorities manage to detain them or to get them extradited. Russia’s Interior Ministry additionally put Vyrypaev on the federal wanted list. Since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, the government has waged a crackdown on dissent unseen since the Soviet era.

