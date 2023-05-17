Powerful earthquake shakes deep beneath Guatemala, with no immediate reports of damage

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 has shaken Guatemala, but there are no immediate reports of injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter of Wednesday’s tremor was near Canilla, a town about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of the capital. But it struck at a depth of 158 miles (255 kilometers) below the surface. Residents of the capital report feeling the shake, but there are no reports of damage.

