Philadelphia mayoral primary returned Democrats to familiar themes of crime, inequality

The Democratic mayoral primary in Philadelphia is the latest election to represent a clash between moderates and progressives on concerns such as policing and education and to show the power of union support in big city politics. Voters in Philadelphia on Tuesday chose Cherelle Parker as the Democratic nominee, making her likely to become Philadelphia’s 100th mayor and the first woman to serve in the role. She beat out other former council members, a former city controller and a political outsider. Newly elected progressive mayors in Chicago and Los Angeles are also grappling with issues such as crime, poverty and inequality.

By BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.