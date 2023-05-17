$2 billion budget bump: Oregon GOP walkout stalls two-year funding plan amid rosy revenue forecast

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s income tax receipts are forecast to be significantly higher than expected, giving state lawmakers more room to negotiate over spending priorities. But that doesn’t appear to be enough to bring Republicans back from a walkout that began May 3. The Democratic Senate president is imploring Republicans to return to seize what he’s calling a “momentous opportunity.” However the Senate GOP leader is still accusing Democrats of having an uncompromising, unlawful agenda. Three Republicans and an Independent Party senator have already been disqualified from reelection because they’ve accumulated at least 10 unexcused absences since the walkout started. Six more lawmakers are approaching the limit on absences.

