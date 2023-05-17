Katie Taylor worries loss of Olympic boxing would be ‘huge blow’ to the sport

LONDON (AP) — Katie Taylor had Olympic dreams long before she became one of the faces of women’s professional boxing. The Irish fighter won a gold medal at the 2012 London Games and now has a hugely successful pro career. She’s worried that future generations won’t get the same chance because of a long-running dispute between Olympic officials and the International Boxing Association. The International Olympic Committee has declined to confirm boxing’s place in the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Taylor addressed the topic ahead of her fight against Chantelle Cameron in Dublin on Saturday. She says without the Olympics “it might put a lot of people off the sport.”

