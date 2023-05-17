Idaho mom convicted in deaths of 2 kids and romantic rival faces new Arizona charge

PHOENIX (AP) — A mother who was convicted in Idaho in the deaths of her two children and a romantic rival has been indicted for a second time in Arizona, this time on charges that she conspired to kill her niece’s ex-husband. Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty last week of conspiring to kill her two youngest children and her fifth husband’s previous wife. The case included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. She was already facing a charge in Arizona of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, and now she’s charged in a second indictment with conspiring to kill her niece’s ex-husband.

