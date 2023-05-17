FIFA’s Infantino optimistic about Women’s World Cup TV deals in Europe

LOS ANGELES (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino seems slightly more optimistic about completing what he would see as an acceptable deal for the broadcast rights to the upcoming Women’s World Cup in five key European countries. Infantino walked the green carpet at a gala event for the unveiling of the logo and branding for the 2026 World Cup at Los Angeles’ historic Griffith Observatory. The FIFA boss spoke briefly about the ongoing negotiations with broadcasters in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and England for the rights to show the World Cup games taking place in two months in Australia and New Zealand.

