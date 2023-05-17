Fewer Venezuelan arrivals lead to drop in illegal entries to US after pandemic asylum limits

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. officials say a 98% drop in Venezuelan arrivals has helped lead to a steep decline in migrants crossing the U.S. border illegally from Mexico since pandemic-related asylum limits expired last week. The Border Patrol stopped migrants an average of 4,400 times a day since Friday, including less than 4,000 each of the last two days. That’s down from a daily average of more than 10,000 last week. Blas Nuñez-Neto, a top Homeland Security official, said Wednesday that the numbers are “encouraging” but it’s too early to draw conclusions about migration flows in the days and weeks ahead.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.