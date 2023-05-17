East German workers strike, claiming they are paid less than counterparts in the west

BERLIN (AP) — Employees at a beverage company in eastern Germany that produces the country’s popular Vita Cola have gone on strike. They say that, more than 30 years after the country’s reunification, their salaries are still significantly lower than those of employees working for their parent company in western Germany. German news agency dpa reported that 70 workers at Waldquell in the state of Thuringia, walked off their jobs Tuesday bringing the production of beverages to a halt for several hours. A trade union representative said that employees at the Thuringia company currently make 195 euros ($211) per month less than their colleagues at the parent company and also have to work two hours per week more.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.