California congresswoman’s husband sentenced to prison in Connecticut fraud case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The former board chairperson of a Connecticut energy cooperative and estranged husband of a California congresswoman has been sentenced to six months in prison. Prosecutors say James Sullivan used public funds to pay for trips to the Kentucky Derby and a luxury golf resort. The one-time congressional candidate in Connecticut was sentenced Wednesday. He has been accused of helping to plan lavish trips in 2015 and 2016 for dozens of top staff, board members, family members totaling $800,000. Prosecutors say the trips were unrelated to the business of the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative. The cooperative receives federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy.

