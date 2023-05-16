US seeks multiple life sentences for NYC bike path killer

NEW YORK (AP) — Relatives of eight people killed in a Halloween terror attack on a New York City bike path are expected to speak at a sentencing hearing for an Islamic extremist who prosecutors say deserves multiple life sentences. The sentencing Wednesday of Sayfullo Saipov in Manhattan federal court comes after a jury in March rejected the death penalty for the Uzbekistan citizen and onetime New Jersey resident. A life sentence is mandatory. Prosecutors are seeking eight consecutive life sentences for Saipov and an additional 260 years in prison, calling him a “proud murderer.” His lawyer did not return an email message Tuesday.

