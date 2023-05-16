Suspects arrested in Yuma house party shooting that left 2 dead, 5 wounded

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a house party in southwestern Arizona last weekend that left two men dead and five other people wounded. Yuma police say detectives served a search warrant at a home Monday and arrested 18-year-old Jose Lopez on suspicion of first-degree murder and disorderly conduct with a weapon. They say 19-year-old Aden Arviso was taken into custody on suspicion of false reporting and disorderly conduct with a weapon. Police say there was a party at a private residence Saturday when the shooting occurred and more than 30 rounds were fired. Investigators are still trying to determine a motive, but say it doesn’t appear to be a random act.

