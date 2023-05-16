China recovery faces pressure after April activity weak, youth unemployment rises
By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leaders face pressure to shore up a slowing economic recovery and generate jobs after consumer spending and other activity in April were weaker than expected and a survey found 1 in 5 young workers in cities was unemployed. Retail sales accelerated following the end of anti-virus restrictions in December but were below forecasts. Chinese economic activity has improved while the U.S. and European economies are cooling following interest rate hikes to extinguish inflation. But consumers, uneasy about the economic outlook and possible job losses, are returning to shops and restaurants less quickly than expected.