New York City turns to school gyms to house new migrants, prompting uproar

New York (AP) — New York City has begun housing asylum seekers in public school gymnasiums. The move marks its latest effort to shelter a growing migrant population that has overwhelmed the shelter system and stoked tensions with city residents and neighboring officials. Twenty school gyms are currently being considered for temporary housing, Mayor Eric Adams said on Tuesday. At least one of them is currently housing migrants. Several others have been readied in recent days with green cots and emergency rations. The measure set off immediate uproar, with parents organizing protests at several schools and threatening to keep their kids home once the migrants arrive.

