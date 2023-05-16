Jurors deliberate in trial over limousine wreck that killed 20 people in rural New York
By MAYSOON KHAN
Associated Press/Report for America
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A jury began deliberations in the trial of a limousine company manager accused of deadly indifference to safety rules before a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York. Nauman Hussain is charged with criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the 2018 wreck of a stretch SUV limousine in Schoharie, New York. The crash was one of the deadliest U.S. road wrecks of the past two decades. In closing arguments to the jury Tuesday, a prosecutor said Hussain intentionally failed to follow maintenance regulations. Hussain’s lawyers blamed a repair shop for not fixing the vehicle’s brakes.