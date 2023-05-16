Girl allegedly abducted in Illinois by noncustodial mother found safe in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a girl who was allegedly abducted in suburban Chicago in 2017 by her noncustodial mother has been found safe in North Carolina after she was spotted at a business. Asheville, North Carolina, police say officers found the child safe Saturday after they were called to a business by someone who “believed she had recognized a woman who kidnapped a child in 2017.” The officers found a woman and a minor child there and confirmed their identities. Police say the woman, Heather Unbehaun, was wanted on an extradition warrant out of Illinois for child abduction. She was being held on a $250,000 secured bond. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says the girl was nine when she was abducted from South Elgin, Illinois, in July 2017.

