Early warning, preparedness likely saved thousands of lives during Cyclone Mocha
By JULHAS ALAM, SIBI ARASU and GRANT PECK
Associated Press
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Early warnings from weather agencies and better preparedness by local governments and aid agencies likely saved thousands of lives during a powerful cyclone that slammed into Bangladesh and Myanmar over the weekend. But there are concerns about a large number of people still unaccounted for in areas where preparations were lacking. At the world’s largest refugee camp in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district, thousands of Rohingya from Myanmar were moved to safer areas until Cyclone Mocha passed. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department says early warnings and “proper and timely dissemination of information” enabled authorities to evacuate people in time.