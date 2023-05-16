Dispute centered around redevelopment of historic Tokyo park, iconic stadiums

TOKYO (AP) — Building new sports facilities is at the heart of a disputed plan to makeover one of Tokyo’s most beloved park areas. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is at the center of contentious issue, as she was in promoting the recent Tokyo Olympics. The redevelopment of the park area known as Jingu Gaien raises questions about who decides how public space is to be used. The project also highlights the close ties among the main actors: the governor, the realty developer, and the religious organization Meiji Jingu that owns much of the land to be redeveloped.

