California pledges to build channel for threatened fish to bypass Gold Rush-era dam
By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California officials plan to build a channel off the Yuba River so threatened species of fish can get around a dam. The federal government first built the Daguerre Point Dam in 1906 near the Northern California city of Marysville. The dam stopped the flow of debris left over from hydraulic mining during the Gold Rush. But it prevents some threatened species of fish from reaching the place where they lay eggs. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the project will cost $60 million and take a few years to build. Some environmental groups say a better plan would be to remove the dam entirely.