7 children battling serious injuries after truck crashes into school bus in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Seven children remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a truck hit the rear of a school bus on the outskirts of Melbourne in southeastern Australia. Police say the bus was carrying as many as 45 children when it was struck at an intersection and overturned. A Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne official says one of the seven children was in intensive care Wednesday. The official says injuries include complete and partial arm amputations, suspected spinal injuries and deep lacerations. At the time, the children were returning to a nearby primary school after competing in an athletics event. They range from 5 to 11 years old.

