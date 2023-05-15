UN chief in Jamaica urges international response to Haiti’s spiraling crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary General António Guterres is warning that Haiti’s “tragic situation” threatens the security of the Caribbean region and beyond as he pressed the international community for a response. Guterres spoke Monday after meeting behind closed doors with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness in his first visit to the island. The visit comes more than three months after Holness announced that his government was willing to send soldiers and police to Haiti as part of a proposed international armed forces deployment. Holness said countries that would support such a deployment want to first see political consensus in Haiti and a timeframe for ending the proposed deployment.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.