South Korea and Japan use G-7 to push improvement in ties long marked by animosity
By FOSTER KLUG, KIM TONG-HYUNG and MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Amid the high-level efforts to settle global crises, this weekend’s Group of 7 summit of rich democracies will also see an unusual diplomatic reconciliation. The leaders of Japan and South Korea are looking to continue mending ties that have been marked for years by animosity and bickering. Part of the sudden recent shift in tone is a shared focus on China’s growing aggressiveness and the threat of North Korea’s fast-improving arsenal of nuclear-capable missiles. Some diplomatic nudging by Washington, which wants its allies to help counter China’s rising global influence, has also helped.