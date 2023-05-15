Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Georgia motorcycle club event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and three others injured when gunfire erupted at a motorcycle club gathering in Georgia. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 10 people have been arrested on charges related to the shooting Saturday night in Augusta. Sheriff Richard Roundtree told reporters that a motorcycle club was holding an event Saturday night when members of a rival gang showed up. He says “words were exchanged and multiple shots were fired.” The county coroner identified the slain victims as men from Valdosta, Georgia, and Daytona Beach, Florida. WRDW-TV reported that all 10 people arrested were jailed on charges of murder and aggravated assault.