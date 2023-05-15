Philadelphia Democratic mayoral primary pits moderates against progressives

The Democratic primary for Philadelphia mayor has become a battle between progressives and moderates, with no clear front-runner in sight. Because the nation’s sixth-largest city is heavily Democratic, Tuesday’s election will likely determine who the next leader will be. The winner will face lone Republican contender David Oh in the November general election. Philadelphia’s Democratic City Committee won’t back a candidate. That’s left the choice with the committee’s dozens of independent wards, which aren’t united in their endorsements. Other Democratic factions, meanwhile, are all over the map. The progressive movement has its sights on the Philadelphia race after being energized by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s recent victory.

By BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

