Peacock will exclusively carry NFL playoff game in a first for streaming service

By JOE REEDY
The NFL is taking another big step into streaming by putting one of its playoff games exclusively on a digital platform for the first time. The league and NBCUniversal announced that the Saturday night game on Wild Card weekend will be on Peacock. It will be preceded by a late afternoon playoff game on NBC and Peacock that will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Peacock game will also be broadcast on NBC stations in the markets of the two teams.

