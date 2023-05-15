Oakland students to return to class after district, striking teachers reach deal

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Students in the Oakland Unified School District will return to full classroom instruction Tuesday after the district and teachers announced a tentative deal. Monday’s announcement ends a strike that had kept 34,000 students out of school for more than a week. The union representing 3,000 educators, counselors and other workers walked out May 4. They wanted higher salaries, as well as “common good” changes, such as reparations for Black students and resources for students who are homeless. The district is east of San Francisco. The tentative agreement will be put to members for ratification.

