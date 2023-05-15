Extended boycott disqualifies 2 GOP senators, 1 independent in Oregon Senate from being reelected

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republicans and an independent senator in the Oregon Senate stretched their walkout to 10 days, triggering a new constitutional provision that prohibits lawmakers with 10 or more unexcused absences from being reelected. That means that three of the boycotting senators — two Republicans and an Independent — are disqualified from holding office as a lawmaker for the next four-year term. The walkout that began May 3 stalled action on hundreds of bills, including on gun control, gender-affirming care and abortion rights, as a deadline threatened to disqualify them from being reelected.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.