Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:46 PM

Detectives charged with stealing costly Champagne at Electric Zoo music festival in NYC

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By JENNIFER PELTZ
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say that two New York City police detectives swiped pricey Champagne on duty at an electronic music festival and that a third detective didn’t stop them. Two of the detectives were released without bail and suspended from their jobs after pleading not guilty Monday. A lawyer for one of them says he is shocked and saddened by the charges. They vary according to the detectives’ alleged roles in the Sept. 3 incident at the Electric Zoo festival. A third detective is due to be arraigned later. His lawyer says he believes the case reflects a misunderstanding of what happened.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content