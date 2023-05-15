Croatian army steps in as heavy rains flood homes, roads and schools

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Hundreds of soldiers have been deployed in Croatia to help people in parts of the country hit by floods. Heavy rain in recent days caused some rivers to overflow their banks, flooding homes, roads and public buildings in some towns. Parts of the town of Obrovac were left without electricity. In nearby Gracac, about a dozen people had to move to upper floors or evacuate their homes to avoid surging water. Authorities said some 300 army troops stepped in on Monday to help people in need and to bolster flood defenses. Floods were also reported downstream in northwestern Bosnia. Meteorologists in Croatia say more rain is expected in the coming days.

