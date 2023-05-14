New Hampshire police say 4 people wounded in shooting at graduation party

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire’s largest city are investigating a shooting at a graduation party that wounded four people on Saturday. Manchester police say all the victims who were injured, including two women and two men in their 20s, are expected to survive. Initial reports say the shooting reported just before 5 p.m. involved two males in hoods who approached the gathering before at least one of them fired a weapon. The two males were seen fleeing the area. Police say the shooting does not appear to be random. Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig says gun violence is unacceptable in the community.

