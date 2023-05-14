He likes to be, under the sea: Florida man sets record for living underwater

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — An underwater researcher in the Florida Keys is now the world record holder for living underwater at ambient pressure. University of South Florida professor Joseph Dituri spent his 74th day underwater Saturday in a Key Largo lodge for scuba divers. He submerged March 1 and doesn’t plan to resurface until June 9, when his mission reaches 100 days. He spent the record-breaking day at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep lagoon in Key Largo much like the previous days, eating eggs and salmon prepared with a microwave, exercising with resistance bands and doing his daily pushups. The Project Neptune 100 mission combines medical and ocean research with educational outreach.

