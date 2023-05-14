Biden, congressional leaders likely to meet Tuesday for talks on raising the debt limit

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he and congressional leaders will likely resume talks on Tuesday at the White House over the debt limit as the nation continues to edge closer to its legal borrowing authority with no agreement in sight. The meeting was initially supposed to occur Friday, but was abruptly postponed to let the staff-level talks continue a bit longer before bringing it back to the president and the four leaders. Administration and congressional officials said Sunday that a meeting has not been finalized. Biden told reporters that he remains optimistic that he and the Republicans will reach agreement on the debt limit.

