Report: Rescue efforts underway after partial collapse of bridge over New Mexico river

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — First responders are searching for potential victims after a bridge over a New Mexico river partially collapsed Saturday night. KOAT-TV reports Los Lunas Fire Chief John Gabaldon says at least two people were rescued after the Los Lunas River Bridge collapsed, but others may be trapped. Traffic was closed in both directions for the bridge in the community about 24 miles south of Albuquerque. KOAT reports emergency crews were attempting to determine whether a sinkhole under a sidewalk caused the collapse.

