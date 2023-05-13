Housing advocates warn GOP spending plan would be ‘disastrous’

Housing advocates are raising the alarm about House Republicans’ plan to dramatically cut the federal deficit to raise the debt ceiling. They warn that rental aid would be stripped from hundreds of thousands of struggling families who could face eviction and possible homelessness at a time when rents remain high. The National Low Income Housing Coalition says the House GOP proposal would slash housing and homelessness programs by 23%. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s legislation has virtually no chance of becoming law, but housing advocates worry Democrats will agree to painful cuts to housing funds in order to reach a compromise.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.