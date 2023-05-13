Biden to graduates of historically Black Howard University: US history hasn’t been a ‘fairy tale’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told graduates of Howard University that American history hasn’t always been a “fairy tale” and that “racism has torn us apart.” As Biden spoke at Saturday’s commencement in Washington, more than a dozen graduates stood with their backs to him holding signs in silent protest over what they said were many forms of white supremacist violence. One sign named Jordan Neely, the New York City subway performer who died after he was restrained in a chokehold by another passenger. Biden said the graduates belong to the most gifted, tolerant, talented and best-educated generation in America. He said they feed his optimism for the future.

