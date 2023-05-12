Russia, Belarus have Paralympic membership suspension overturned, but athletes still barred

BONN, Germany (AP) — Russia and its ally Belarus have had their suspension from membership of the International Paralympic Committee overturned on appeal but their athletes remain barred from competing in IPC-run events. The IPC says its independent appeals tribunal ruled the IPC membership should have considered more evidence before voting to suspend the two countries’ national Paralympic organizations. The IPC says the decision was taken on a “technicality” and that some of the evidence the tribunal heard wasn’t available when the vote was taken last year. The issue is now set to be considered again by IPC members in September.

